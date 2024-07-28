Conflux Price Reaches $0.17 (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $728.11 million and $32.48 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,026,004,469 coins and its circulating supply is 4,238,490,098 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,025,770,753.67 with 4,238,270,739.36 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.17520592 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 167 active market(s) with $74,424,364.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

