Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.90

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and traded as high as $0.94. Conifer shares last traded at $0.94, with a volume of 388 shares.

Conifer Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.05.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative net margin of 27.43% and a negative return on equity of 524.00%.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

