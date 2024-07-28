Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

CNSL stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

About Consolidated Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Consolidated Communications by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.