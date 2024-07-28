Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Consolidated Communications Stock Up 1.3 %
CNSL stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. Consolidated Communications has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $4.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09.
Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications
About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.
