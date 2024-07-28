Contrasting KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) and Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) and Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KONE Oyj and Semilux International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KONE Oyj $11.85 billion 2.24 $1.00 billion $0.99 25.33 Semilux International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KONE Oyj has higher revenue and earnings than Semilux International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

70.5% of Semilux International shares are held by institutional investors. 24.4% of Semilux International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

KONE Oyj has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semilux International has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for KONE Oyj and Semilux International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KONE Oyj 1 2 1 0 2.00 Semilux International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares KONE Oyj and Semilux International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KONE Oyj 8.97% 39.49% 11.41% Semilux International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

KONE Oyj beats Semilux International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KONE Oyj

(Get Free Report)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company provides elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It offers maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators. Further, it provides people flow planning and consulting services; solutions for special buildings and large projects; cybersecurity solutions; and energy solutions for greener buildings. KONE Oyj was founded in 1908 and is based in Espoo, Finland.

About Semilux International

(Get Free Report)

Semilux International Ltd., an optical technology company, designs and produces optics and fluorescent modules for the needs of clients. Its products include solid state AI LiDAR, AI ADB headlight systems, AI optical image fusion systems, and IC design services, as well as other products, such as filters, diffusers, color wheels, fluorescent wheels, and gobo filters. Its products are used in autonomous driving and intelligent lighting industries and unmanned aerial vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Taichung, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.