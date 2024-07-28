COPT Defense Properties (CDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect COPT Defense Properties to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CDP opened at $28.27 on Friday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.45.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

