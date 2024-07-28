Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,207 shares of company stock valued at $5,876,067 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 800.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 347.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLW stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Corning’s payout ratio is 157.75%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

