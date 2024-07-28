Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.67 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 14.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Coursera updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Coursera Price Performance

Shares of COUR stock traded up $3.31 on Friday, hitting $10.72. 24,935,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,494. Coursera has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12.

Get Coursera alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coursera from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Coursera from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Coursera from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coursera news, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 6,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $53,782.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 220,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,241.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 3,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $34,077.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,033,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,203,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,192 shares of company stock worth $797,237 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coursera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.