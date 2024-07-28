Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,797. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

