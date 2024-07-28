Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,700 shares, a decrease of 52.9% from the June 30th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Crescent Capital BDC Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,797. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $693.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 53.32% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.31 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCAP. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.0% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 71,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 383,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 49.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

