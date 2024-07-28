CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,456 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500,106 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CRH were worth $102,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,172,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,358,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of CRH by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 26,276 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CRH by 2,426.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,041,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRH shares. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.55. 2,793,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,585. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.57.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

