Critical Analysis: Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Sow Good (NASDAQ:SOWG – Get Free Report) and Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Sow Good has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flowers Foods has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sow Good alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sow Good and Flowers Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sow Good 0 0 2 0 3.00 Flowers Foods 1 4 0 0 1.80

Profitability

Sow Good currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.48%. Flowers Foods has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 3.71%. Given Sow Good’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sow Good is more favorable than Flowers Foods.

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sow Good -4.21% -19.26% -6.42% Flowers Foods 2.45% 18.35% 7.41%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sow Good and Flowers Foods’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sow Good $16.07 million 11.57 -$3.06 million ($0.35) -52.37 Flowers Foods $5.13 billion 0.92 $123.42 million $0.59 37.92

Flowers Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good. Sow Good is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flowers Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sow Good shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.3% of Sow Good shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Flowers Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Flowers Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sow Good

(Get Free Report)

Sow Good Inc. is engaged in producing nutritious products in the freeze-dried food industry. Sow Good Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Oil and Gas Inc., is based in IRVING, Texas.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc. produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names. The company distributes its products through a direct-store-delivery distribution and a warehouse delivery system, as well as operates bakeries. Its customers include national and regional restaurants, institutions and foodservice distributors, and retail in-store bakeries; wholesale distributors; mass merchandisers, supermarkets, vending outlets, and convenience stores; quick-serve chains, food wholesalers, institutions, dollar stores, and vending companies; and public health care, military commissaries, and prisons, and other governmental institutions. The company was formerly known as Flowers Industries and changed its name to Flowers Foods, Inc. in 2001. Flowers Foods, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Sow Good Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sow Good and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.