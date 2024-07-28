Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $98.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $102.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.21.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CCK

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $85.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Crown has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $95.31. The company has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Crown’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,916,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.