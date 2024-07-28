CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.42), Zacks reports. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. CTO Realty Growth updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.950-2.000 EPS.

CTO Realty Growth Price Performance

Shares of CTO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,264. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 276.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $119,146.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 190,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,707.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $326,747 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jonestrading reduced their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

