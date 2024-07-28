CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Short Interest Up 21.6% in July

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.
NYSE:UAN traded up $1.11 on Friday, hitting $78.44. The stock had a trading volume of 14,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582. CVR Partners has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $94.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $127.67 million during the quarter.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.71%.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
