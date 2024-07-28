Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daimler Truck Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DTRUY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,317. Daimler Truck has a 52-week low of $14.96 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.20.
Daimler Truck Company Profile
