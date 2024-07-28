Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $297.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.88.

Get Danaher alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Danaher

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $273.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.22. Danaher has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $277.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,775 shares of company stock valued at $21,802,690. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 1,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.4% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

(Get Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.