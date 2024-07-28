Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Data I/O Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DAIO opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Data I/O has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Data I/O alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DAIO shares. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday.

Data I/O Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data for the ICs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.