Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,040.13.

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,265.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $860.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $825.00 to $887.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $894.70 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $970.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $891.38.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total value of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,109,699.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Powers sold 10,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,086.50, for a total transaction of $11,902,607.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,519. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,079.74, for a total transaction of $5,398,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,926 shares in the company, valued at $43,109,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,108 shares of company stock valued at $23,919,671 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 246.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.