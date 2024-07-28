Degen Price Reaches $0.0061 on Exchanges (DEGEN)

Degen (DEGEN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. During the last week, Degen has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Degen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Degen has a total market capitalization of $76.46 million and approximately $13.16 million worth of Degen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Degen

Degen’s total supply is 36,965,935,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,481,637,551 tokens. The official message board for Degen is warpcast.com/~/channel/degen. Degen’s official Twitter account is @degentokenbase. Degen’s official website is www.degen.tips.

Degen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Degen (DEGEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Degen has a current supply of 36,965,935,954 with 14,179,608,879 in circulation. The last known price of Degen is 0.00609014 USD and is down -9.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $15,032,751.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.degen.tips/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

