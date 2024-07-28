Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS DLTNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.
Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile
