Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLTNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the June 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Delta 9 Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS DLTNF remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Delta 9 Cannabis Company Profile

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis flowers, pre-rolls, and dried sift cannabis, as well as oils, and extracted and derivative products.

