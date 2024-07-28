DigiByte Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $127.06 million and $2.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,975.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00610945 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008627 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00104469 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00033157 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00242153 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00044806 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00068164 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,156,780,800 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
