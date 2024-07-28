DigiByte Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $127.06 million and $2.24 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67,975.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.29 or 0.00610945 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008627 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00104469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00033157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00242153 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00068164 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,156,780,800 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

