Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.20.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:DLR opened at $145.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $162.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.48. The company has a market cap of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 135.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 299,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after buying an additional 16,101 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,234,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 13,782 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

