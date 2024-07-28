Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $223,000.

