Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,390,000 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the June 30th total of 14,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $4.94 and a 12 month high of $18.40.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.