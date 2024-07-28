Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,782. The stock has a market cap of $496.84 million, a P/E ratio of 93.00 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 431.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Donegal Group

Donegal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.