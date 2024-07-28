Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) Short Interest Update

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at C$6.53 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.61. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$5.39 and a 52-week high of C$7.74.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.