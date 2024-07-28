DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. DTE Energy updated its FY24 guidance to $6.54-6.83 EPS.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $118.19 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.33.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

