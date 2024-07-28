Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Dundee Trading Down 4.1 %

DDEJF traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 21,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.51. Dundee has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 43.19 and a quick ratio of 43.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81.

Get Dundee alerts:

Dundee (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Dundee Company Profile

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.