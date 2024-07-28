Dymension (DYM) Price Hits $1.70

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One Dymension coin can now be bought for approximately $1.70 or 0.00002496 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dymension has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dymension has a market capitalization of $327.16 million and $17.29 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Dymension

Dymension’s total supply is 1,029,653,221 coins and its circulating supply is 192,730,248 coins. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,029,562,478 with 192,609,265 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 1.73876926 USD and is up 6.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $17,059,070.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using U.S. dollars.

