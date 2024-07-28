EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Short Interest Down 23.7% in July

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 92,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after buying an additional 14,791 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC raised its holdings in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares during the period.

Get EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSVO traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 97,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,380. EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $22.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

About EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.