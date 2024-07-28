Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22, Zacks reports. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 48.38% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $232.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ EBC opened at $16.88 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 15.44%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

