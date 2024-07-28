eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.94.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $54.18 on Friday. eBay has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $55.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

