Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 63 ($0.81) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.81) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

ECOR stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £159.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 78.58. Ecora Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 61.60 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 117.80 ($1.52).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($32,090.34). In related news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £15,000 ($19,399.90). Also, insider Kevin Flynn purchased 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($32,090.34). Insiders acquired 108,083 shares of company stock worth $8,106,225 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

