El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.0 days.
El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.
About El Puerto de Liverpool
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than El Puerto de Liverpool
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.