El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 298,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 626.0 days.

El Puerto de Liverpool Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $6.97 during trading on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, Real Estate, and Credit segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

