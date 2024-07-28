Electroneum Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $901,923.13 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $43.76 million and $901,923.13 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001009 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,243,305 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

