Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 496.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090,504 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $333,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 31,136 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 25,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth $1,711,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after acquiring an additional 107,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $256,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,199,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 4,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.15, for a total value of $622,321.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,954,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,539 shares of company stock worth $3,199,031. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $145.18. 2,341,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,151. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $148.22.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.