Element Solutions (ESI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 29th. Analysts expect Element Solutions to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.17 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Element Solutions's revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Element Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:ESI opened at $26.93 on Friday. Element Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

