ELIS (XLS) Price Hits $0.0329 on Exchanges

ELIS (XLS) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $6.58 million and approximately $192,846.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03100172 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $133.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

