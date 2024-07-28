Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Invests $4.13 Million in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,129,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up approximately 2.7% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 625,692 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,345,000 after purchasing an additional 234,593 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded up $7.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $499.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,447. The stock has a market cap of $160.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $289.36 and a one year high of $509.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.04 and a 200-day moving average of $424.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares in the company, valued at $6,287,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares in the company, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,018,500 shares of company stock worth $34,342,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.59.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

