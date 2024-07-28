Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Short Interest Update

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,116,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 4,104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 983.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Emera from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Emera Trading Up 0.6 %

Emera Company Profile

OTCMKTS:EMRAF traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,053. Emera has a 12-month low of $31.85 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.91.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

