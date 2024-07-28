Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) PT Raised to $6.50

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $6.25 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EXK. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

NYSE EXK opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 9.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Endeavour Silver by 61.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,571 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

