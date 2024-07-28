Energi Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 27th. Energi has a total market cap of $8.40 million and $1.01 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Energi has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00041333 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 79,182,087 coins and its circulating supply is 79,182,096 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.