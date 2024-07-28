Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.64 and traded as low as C$7.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 287,524 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EFR

Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.36 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 41.27, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.64.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.