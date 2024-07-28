Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.64

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.64 and traded as low as C$7.66. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$7.85, with a volume of 287,524 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Roth Capital cut Energy Fuels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.
Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.3 %
Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$34.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.95 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Energy Fuels
Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite.
