EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,438,000 after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 764,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,667,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares during the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 651,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 476,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,147 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $87.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.04. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

