EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $184,713,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 372.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 476,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,627,000 after purchasing an additional 375,439 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,080,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 317.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 263,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200,181 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 250.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 138,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $282.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.28.

EPAM traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $211.05. The company had a trading volume of 318,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.91 and a 200-day moving average of $243.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.68. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.43 and a 1-year high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

