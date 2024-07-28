Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Up 0.7 %

EPOKY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,687. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.15. Epiroc AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

