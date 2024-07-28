Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 219,699 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,164,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,699 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Calix were worth $38,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Calix by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Calix by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Calix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on CALX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Calix from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of CALX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.68. 777,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,588. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $48.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.40.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $198.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Calix

(Free Report)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.