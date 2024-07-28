Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Shares in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,249,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,280,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Essential Utilities at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17,553.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,425,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,156,000 after buying an additional 3,405,947 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,583,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Essential Utilities by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 138,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. 884,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,274. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $42.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $612.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.44 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $73,960.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,425.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

