Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,045 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.68% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $31,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFSI. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.91. 257,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.15 and a fifty-two week high of $105.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.28.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $406.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.64 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Doug Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $2,744,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,915,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $1,493,869.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,574,218.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,865 shares of company stock worth $8,045,169 over the last 90 days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

