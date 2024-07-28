Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,579 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $58,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 130,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 29,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.23. 831,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,470. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $57.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,294,050 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

