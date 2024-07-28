Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 593 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $56,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.75 on Friday, hitting $128.83. 7,271,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The company has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

