Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 70.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,882 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.53% of Curtiss-Wright worth $51,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4,028.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 809.2% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 70,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $280.32. 158,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.55. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $288.44.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $713.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total transaction of $2,370,253.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,609,176.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 120 shares of company stock valued at $27,914 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Articles

